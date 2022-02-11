The Queen City is currently facing a shortage in crossing guards, and in some cases school administrators are having to pick up the slack.

Crossing guards ensure the roads are safe for students to cross, but right now nearly one third of crossing guard jobs in Burlington are sitting empty.

The Director of Public Works, Chapin Spencer, said “We really need people to step up and help out with a number of important positions like crossing guards and street workers.”

One crossing guard, Latasha MacDonald, is out early every school day ensuring that children and pedestrians get across this busy street safely. She notes that as the pandemic hit, some crossing guards left the industry. “I think a lot of people got discouraged, less motivated. Schools closed. Other cross guards went to other jobs.”

In some cases, the shortage has forced school officials to fill in for the guards to help ensure the safety of students. Sometimes, there is no coverage when a crossing guard cannot work.

Despite the challenges, MacDonald finds her job rewarding. “I feel appreciated. I know they need it and it’s a service to my community.”

Crossing guards share one sentiment, “Drive safely and if you see the crossing guard put up the sign, Slow Down a little bit!”

The Burlington Public Works is highly looking for cross guard workers. Be sure to apply if interested.