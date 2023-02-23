The city of Burlington has donated over $35,000 to Feeding Chittenden, a local organization that provides food to those in need. The money will be used to support the organization’s efforts to combat food insecurity in the area.

Karen Paul, Burlington City Council President, expressed her concern about the growing challenge of food insecurity in the area. “It is inconceivable and unacceptable that 10% of neighbors are food insecure,” she said.

Midhat Hadzic, the Food Service Manager at Feeding Chittenden, stressed the importance of access to basic human needs like food. “If one part of your community doesn’t have access to basic human needs like food, then we cannot talk about a healthy community. If one part of your body is healthy but the rest isn’t then you’re not healthy.”

Feeding Chittenden received the donation from the city’s Food for Fines program, which collects money from overdue parking tickets. Mayor Miro Weinberger expressed his excitement about the contribution, stating, “I am very excited that with real enthusiasm with Burlingtonians and many visitors, we can once again give a substantial contribution to almost $40,000 to Feeding Chittenden to support food insecurity across the region.”

In 2022, the program served over 12,000 people and distributed over 25,000 meals. However, despite these efforts, 70,000 Vermonters are still fighting food insecurity, with 15,000 of them being children.

Midhat Hadzic explained that people sometimes hesitate to seek help due to the stigma associated with asking for assistance. However, he urged those in need not to hesitate to seek help. “In our society, it’s built on this individualism that if you don’t do something, it’s your fault and you feel solely responsible for that while in reality there’s a combination of factors that may have pushed someone over that line of poverty,” he said.

Hadzic, who has been putting food on the table for those who go hungry for over a decade, emphasized the immediate impact of his work. “You see that immediate effect of your work, so it’s really something that kind of keeps you going every day.”

Despite the challenges, organizations like Feeding Chittenden plan on expanding their services to Addison and Franklin counties. However, cuts to national food programs like the SNAP program are set to take effect in March, which could exacerbate the challenges of food insecurity.

The Food for Fines program will remain in place until at least 2026, providing a source of ongoing support for organizations like Feeding Chittenden.