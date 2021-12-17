Burlington, VT — Following five months of major construction, the final significant segment of the Burlington Greenway has reopened. The Greenway, an eight mile paved path that runs from Oakledge Park to the Winooski River is a part of the longer Island Line trail and has been a focal component of Mayor Weinberger’s commitment to public infrastructure. $13 million has been dedicated to the Greenway Rehabilitation project, which initially started in 2014.

“Today we celebrate a major milestone in our City Team’s work of restoring the full 8 miles of the Burlington Greenway,” said Mayor Miro Weinberger. “The path is perhaps one of the best features that our City has to offer, providing stunning views and a means of affordable, environmentally-friendly transportation for the thousands of residents and visitors who use it each year. I’m grateful for our City team and many partners who have made this transformation possible.”

The Greenway has been reconstructed to the City’s standard width of 11 feet with 2-foot shoulders on either side. There have been several alignment changes to preserve trees and other new features include additional seating, an exercise pad to be added in 2022, a vendor pad and an overhaul of the beach access at Flynn Avenue.

The southern-most entry at Austin Drive has been turned into a park and pause location and is dedicated in memory of Alan Gottesman, who was born and raised in Burlington.

“The Parks Foundation has received hundreds of contributions in support of the bike path,” said John Bossange, President of the Parks Foundation. “The Gottesmans were of one our initial, major donors who helped launch this successful campaign that began five years ago. Today we honor them for helping the City complete this seven-mile treasure along the lake.”