Burlington group pushes for a vote on ‘Just Cause Eviction’

BURLINGTON, Vt. – A local organizing group spoke out at Monday night’s city council meeting as they want Burlingtonians to vote on suspending evictions this November.

Burlington Tenants Union also held a small rally was held outside city hall earlier in the day.

With the eviction moratorium over, they want to pass housing protection this November. They call evictions a risk to public health and safety, and don’t allow people to quarantine properly.

But the city wasn’t planning on printing local ballots this fall, basically delaying a potential vote until Town Meeting Day in March.

Members of the group say that’s unacceptable.

“This is essentially saying Burlington doesn’t care about renters. This man (Miro Weinberger) has promised housing reforms for the last 4 years and now he’s taking away our choice to be able to vote on these issues and pass these charter changes,” Burlington Tenants Union member Christie Delphia said.

The group was also hoping city council had enough votes to override Mayor Miro Weinberger’s veto of adding a question about whether to re-instate ranked choice voting to the November ballot, thus allowing for a local election anyway.