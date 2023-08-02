The Burlington City Council has formed a joint committee on police oversight within the last several months. That committee is charged with answering a series of ten questions about possible reforms.

One of the questions asks if the group wants to make changes regarding who has the authority to look into complaints against Burlington Police Department officers. Since 2013, the chief has been the sole authority determining if complaints should be investigated. That authority applies whether a complaint is internal or if it came from a civilian.

“The original proposal had a model where high-level incidents were handled by the oversight body,” Ward 1 resident Amy Malinowski said. “But the chief could continue to handle lower-level incidents. I still stand by this approach.”

The proposal to which Malinowski referred was voted down five months ago on Town Meeting Day. It would have created an independent community control board with oversight of officer discipline, another area over which the BPD chief has sole authority.

Parks Commission member Lee Morrigan once worked in New Hampshire with people at high risk of violent physical interactions with police. They said they were impressed with the de-escalation skills of a BPD officer in an incident they recently saw in a YouTube video.

Morrigan asked, “Is there a place for that in police oversight? Is there a mechanism that can go beyond saying ‘hey, good job’?”

Even with the failure at the ballot in March, one committee member says the group needs to advocate for change.

“I think there’s been a lot of trust broken,” Ward 1 City Councilor Zoraya Hightower said. “I think that this administration has been very secretive on information, and so, having a stance that the status quo is fine is actually very anti-community.”

The meeting took place inside the Fletcher Room at the Fletcher Free Library, which posed a problem with its acoustics, its technology setup or both. Someone attending in person whose name identification was unintelligible asked the joint committee to not hold any future meetings there.

“You can’t participate via Zoom,” he said. “I think I get about 60% to 75% of what’s being said. If there’s more than one person speaking at a time, then it’s nothing.”

Central District City Councilor Melo Grant attended the meeting remotely and agreed, saying, “The sound in this room — trying to hear it over zoom — it’s not great.”

Joint Committe Chair Ben Traverse, the City Council’s Ward 5 representative, apologized. He noted that if any other meeting rooms in city-owned buildings had been available Wednesday evening, the group would have used one of those instead.