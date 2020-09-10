Burlington High School closed over air quality concerns

The schools in the Burlington District have closed once again, this time due to an air quality issue.

In a letter to staff, Burlington School District’s superintendent Tom Flanagan wrote that air quality tests revealed harmful chemicals called PCBs at levels above EPA recommendations as well as other hazardous materials in the building.

While the district is waiting for the official results from testing on the BHS campus, there will be no school on Thursday or Friday at BHS, BTC, or OnTop.

Starting Monday, September 14th, classes for BHS, BTC and Ontop will be remote until at least Friday, September 18th.