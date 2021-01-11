Burlington High School moves forward despite principal’s surprise departure

Burlington High School families found out Noel Green, who had been acting principal, resigned late Friday. This came as a surprise to both the administration and Superintendent Tom Flanagan.

“I feel sad that principal Green has decided to resign and to move on from Burlington and Burlington High School,” Flanagan said.

Green was appointed BHS’s interim leader in 2018 after an administrative shakeup. In April 2019, the board extended his contract another two years, but still on an interim basis. Flanagan said he’s still not sure of Green’s exact reason for resignation but believes he was frustrated.

“I was surprised though because I was planning to nominate them for the BHS full principal position,” Flanagan said.

As of Monday an interim position was posted and will be up for ten days. Internal candidates in Burlington schools are eligible to apply. For the next school year a nationwide search will launch for a full time principal. For the time being, assistant principal Lauren McBride is acting principal.

“I am incredibly grateful and humbled to be asked to assume this position of leadership here at BHS at this time and excited by it as well,” McBride said.

McBride said it was important to step up, and she’s ready to help.

“Our school community and our students and our families and our faculties and staff just deserve as much consistency during this time as absolutely possible,” McBride said.

McBride’s focus will be maintaining the structures that have been put in place by principal Green.

“Making sure that we continue with the important planning the roll out of downtown BHs which is really a huge project and vibrant project that is moving right now,” McBride said.

McBride has one message to anxious BHS students.

“We are moving ahead and we are going forward and we are going to be stronger together, and we got this,” McBride said.

The school hopes to have students in the downtown building by early March.