Burlington High School moves inside the former Macy’s Department Store in one month

The future home of Burlington High School should be ready in about four weeks. Students will enjoy in-person learning for the first time this school year in the former Macy’s Department Store.

One month away and construction efforts are about 75 percent complete. A feat, as project manager and president of Farrington Construction squeezes six months of work into ten weeks’ time.

“It’s going to be a full on high school. There’s going to be science labs, music rooms, a gym…A multipurpose area,” said Dave Farrington.

Farrington is no stranger to quick and intense deadlines. However, he did say he has never transformed a department store into a high school.

“This was a tight, tight schedule and big, big job. But we’re pulling it off and learning a lot as we go, too,” said Farrington.

Interim Principal Lauren McBride says the community is excited to move in. BHS parents have called to ask how they can help get the school ready for opening day.

“It is hard to believe that we are just four weeks away from moving into downtown BHS. It has been an amazing journey and I’m just so impressed with just how quickly things have come together for us,” said McBride.

PCB contamination forced students and staff to move. While BHS staff and students continue remote learning, McBride says students need to be back in the classroom.

“The push is really to get us back in-person as soon as possible and provide our students with an educational opportunity that they haven’t been able to have due to the closure at the original BHS,” said McBride.

She says the building will keep certain elements of the former department store, including a Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors sign.

And despite the move, Burlington School District Superintendent Tom Flanagan says he is looking forward to see all the ways in which the school and city can interact.

“To have the resources of all the partners of the community and businesses around us and the lake. And all the resources on the lake…I’m a big proponent of deep learning and there’s just such an opportunity for our students being downtown,” said Flanagan.

Once the building shifts from store to school, it’ll stay that way for the next three and a half years. Governor Phil Scott recommended that the state pay for the renovations — about $3.5 million dollars, and Vermont lawmakers are trying to make that a reality.

In the meantime, construction workers plan to spend 12-hours days, seven days a week to ensure class is in session in exactly one month.