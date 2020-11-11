Burlington High School senior to compose for Vermont Symphony Orchestra

A local Burlington High School student has been given the opportunity of a lifetime. He will have one of his composed pieces of music performed.

Music for Days Like This is a concert series created by the Vermont Symphony Orchestra for 2020.

Senior, Alex Wick was selected to be a part of it back in mid September.

“I am honored that matt reached out to me for this because I think it’s an incredible opportunity and I’m also very glad that this concert has a meaning because I am passionate about what’s going on in the world today as well, so it’s a great opportunity for me to kind of express that in my composition,” said Wick.

The Chair of Creative Projects and Executive Director for Music-COMP Vermont Symphony Orchestra, Matt LaRocca, said since the pandemic halted in person concerts, they’ve had to change their focus.

“We’re focusing on chamber ensembles and each concert features two new pieces that is music that is created in the moment of where we are right now and for the moment of where we are right now. We want to be active creators in this not just passive bystanders,” said LaRocca.

For over 25 years, Music- COMP has been in the state of Vermont where professional composers from across the country get paired up to mentor young composers.

The professional composers guide them through the creative process of writing their own pieces of music.

“He started with us in third grade so this is his senior year in high school and from our stand point to be able to track how Alex has grown each year, each new composition. He was a natural selection for someone to put you know a nice little capstone on their career of writing music with music- COMP,” said LaRocca.

Music for Days Like This will feature seven different composers that are both new and classic that people are very familiar with bringing a broad and diverse mix of music.

If you are interested in watching the performance via live stream on November 21st at 7:30 pm, tickets start at just five dollars.