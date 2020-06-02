Burlington High School seniors celebrate graduation with ‘mini-ceremonies’

It might not have been the traditional graduation ceremony that many had anticipated, but the Burlington High School Class of 2020 is being recognized this week despite limitations caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

A series of ‘mini-ceremonies’ began on Monday, and will continue through Wednesday afternoon. Seniors arrived with their families at different time slots throughout the day, and got out to walk and receive their diploma while donning a cap and gown.

“I feel blessed, even though I don’t have a lot of people with me, it’s enough and I feel good,” said Hana Kuckovic.

Parents and guardians could be seen snapping photos from their cars as graduates were congratulated by their councilors and other school leaders. After they received their diploma, each graduate rang the bell outside of Burlington High School – a longstanding tradition.

“I feel really excited to graduate from BHS, I’ve been here for four years and worked really hard,” said Suran Khanal. “Oh man, my heart was beating so fast.”

Footage of each celebration will be edited into a video that will be released live on June 12. It will feature student speeches, as well as messages from city and school leaders including Principal Noel Green.

“It was all about our community, so many people came together to do this, starting with our faculty and staff,” Green said. “We had a lot of meetings about what to do, we got input from community members and students, and we tried to give our students something special that they would remember.”

It should be noted that all ceremonies are closed to the public.

Photos appear courtesy of Fritz Senftleber, Burlington School District.