BURLINGTON, VT – For many, the dream of owning a brand-new car often requires substantial savings and a significant down payment. However, for one fortunate high school student, a simple raffle ticket was all it took to drive out of a dealership with a shiny new vehicle.

The Burlington Subaru dealership was abuzz with anticipation as high school students and their families gathered from near and far, eager to hear their raffle numbers called. Among the crowd was a thrilled young woman, whose name would soon be announced as the winner.

To qualify for the raffle, students had to submit their full grades from the previous school year. Out of nearly 700 submissions, 50 students were randomly selected and extended an invitation to the dealership. Before revealing the car winner, the event organizers surprised three lucky participants with one-thousand-dollar scholarships each.

The fortunate winner, Gavin Rushford, a recent graduate of the Center for Technology Essex, expressed his excitement, “To actually get lucky enough to win, it’s an awesome experience. I didn’t see it coming.”

However, the raffle wasn’t solely about luck. Students received two tickets for every “A” on their report card and one ticket for each “B,” meaning that the better their grades, the higher their chances of winning.

Gavin, who plans to use his new car to help with his future endeavors, shared, “Working hard in school means working hard at life. As I move forward, I want to work just as hard as I did in school.”

Nora Perry, a student at Burlington High School, admitted she took a chance on the raffle after her mother informed her about the event. “My mom had actually told me about the event, and I figured there was no harm in trying, and apparently there wasn’t,” Nora said with a smile.

As the event reached its climax, Nora’s excitement peaked as her name was called as the grand prize winner. “I don’t know what happened. Have you processed yet that you have a new Subaru? Not yet, I think I’m still shaking too!” she exclaimed, barely containing her joy.

Nora’s father, Mathew Perry, shared his own astonishment at her win, saying, “Stunned and in disbelief, to be honest with you. I let out a bit of an expletive. I’m very proud of Nora.”

Notably, Nora’s victory extended beyond the car itself. As a junior in high school, she remains eligible for next year’s car giveaway, giving her another chance to participate and potentially drive home yet another brand-new vehicle.

“This is proof that hard work and studying pay off for parents and kids,” Mathew remarked proudly.

The Drive for Excellence program, organized by the Vermont Federal Credit Union, received over 1700 “A” grades and over 200 “B” grades for this year’s submissions. ABC 22 and Fox 44 were among the sponsors of this remarkable event, fostering opportunities for local students to excel and achieve their dreams.