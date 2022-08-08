At next Monday night’s Burlington City Council meeting, the Burlington School District will submit November ballot language for its high school and technical center bond question. The Burlington Board of Finance got an update Wednesday evening about the amount the district will ask to borrow.

The cost of the BHS/BTC 2025 project has settled in at $190 million. The June decision to move many of the Burlington Tech Center’s programs to the airport reduced the price tag by $20 million.

“We will build some space into this to have flexibility to expand programs that are doing really well, programs where there are strong student outcomes,” school superintendent Tom Flanagan told the Board of Finance.

The school district currently intends to use $25 million of its own and ask voters for permission to borrow $165 million. Property taxes would go up by a little more than 15.5%, or by $1,088 per year for a $500,000 home.

This expectation is predicated upon the assumption that enrollment remains flat.

“We’ve heard anecdotally that in other places where they’ve built new high schools like this, it’s actually drawing families back into the city, so there’s some potential there,” Burlington School District senior director of finance Nathan Lavery said. “We have more families, ultimately driving up enrollment — that will actually put downward pressure on the education tax rates.”

This also assumes the Horizons and OnTOP alternative high school programs are part of the project.

“Both (School Board) Chair (Claire) Wool and myself have been out to talk to students and staff,” Flanagan said. “And we’ve recently heard from principals that there is a great benefit to those programs being off-site.”

If the Horizons and OnTOP programs are indeed off-site, the project cost and the bond amount would both go down. The school board will decide on a final bond amount at its meeting this Wednesday night.

“This is the biggest investment that the City of Burlington will make in infrastructure for a very long time, and it’s going to be on all of us to figure out a path forward that lessens the level of that bonding,” Burlington City Council President Karen Paul said.

Even if the November bond vote fails, BHS and BTC will still need a new home soon. Their temporary home at the former Macy’s department store downtown is due to be demolished in the final phase of the CityPlace Burlington development.