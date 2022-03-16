The Burlington Public Works Commission has chosen a location for the temporary homeless shelter that will be constructed in the coming months.

The members voted 4-1 Wednesday night to place 30 individual-use homeless pods on top of the Elmwood Avenue parking lot. The pods are currently under construction. Each one will have its own bed, electricity, heat source and storage space.

Come May 1, the Elmwood lot will be de-commissioned for three years to serve as a home for the pods. It was one of ten locations in the Queen City that Burlington’s Community & Economic Development Office considered.

CEDO settled on the Elmwood lot because of its proximity to transportation and other services, as well as its ease of connection to city water, sewer and power. One public works commissioner said there’s no easy way to address a situation such as homelessness without encountering ‘not in my back yard’ sentiment.

“We keep telling ‘the city’ to deal with this issue,” Commissioner Pablo Bose said. “But if we keep coming up with innovative solutions and all we find are problems with those attempts to act in good faith to deal with that, how are we ever going to address these?”

Several people noted during the Public Works Commission meeting that CEDO may not have adequately reached out to enough of the community about this idea before bringing it to the commission for a binding vote. Some residents also voiced safety concerns.

Commission vice-chair Peggy O’Neill-Vivanco asked, “At what point will the community have a better sense of what the oversight is going to look like for this community?”

“We don’t have great detail or granularity on that,” CEDO Diector Brian Pine answered. “We just have a commitment to developing a management plan and an operational plan that ensures that this facility minimizes the impact to the greatest extent possible.”

Until April 30, 2025, everyone with an Elmwood parking permit will be transferred to the Lakeview Garage or the College Street Garage instead. Pine has said the pods should be in place by July 1 as an alternative to both hotel housing and any future encampments like that formerly seen on Sears Lane.

Last month, the City Council voted to spend nearly $1.5 million of American Rescue Plan Act money to buy and operate the pods.