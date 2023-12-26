Burlington, VT- A new winter warming shelter has been open in Burlington since Dec. 15 and city officials expect the need for similar shelters to grow as the winter weather turns colder with current shelters at full capacity.

The warming shelter is located in the former VFW Building on South Winooski Ave and offers low-barrier access to beds for those currently experiencing homelessness. Sarah Russell, the city’s special assistant to end homelessness says there are just over 250 people who are sleeping unsheltered in Chittenden County.

Russell says shelter operations have been running smoothly, but the number of people in need of these services continues to grow. “Since the initial closure of the motel program on June 1 earlier this year, we’ve seen a pretty significant increase in unsheltered homelessness,” Russell said, “all of our homeless shelters across the city have been at full capacity for quite some time now.”

“The first night we opened our doors to the first 30 folks that arrived,” said Russell, “on the second night we provided permanent beds or program beds to the first returning 20 guests.”

The warming shelter houses 30 beds, 10 of which are designated for walk-in guests, and 20 are program or permanent beds for returning guests. These guests will continue to have these accommodations, given they follow shelter guidelines and policies. Since the shelter is low barrier, there are no requirements for personal identification relating to sobriety.

But Russell stresses the importance of safety for both guests and staff. Russell said, “Safety is a primary goal of the shelter to ensure that all shelter guests feel safe and that staff are safe in the provision of shelter, so we maintain a zero-tolerance policy around safety concerns.”

And while it’s 30 fewer people on the streets, Russell echoes the need for more services like these throughout the Green Mountain State. Russell said, “One of the hardest things to do as a shelter provider is to know that you’re meeting the need for a small number of folks, and having to turn people away is a really challenging thing, especially in the winter months.”

The winter warming shelter will continue to serve guests until its planned closure on March 15.