Demolition of Burlington High School’s campus on Institute Road can begin next month under the terms of an agreement the school district has reached with Bayer, the parent company of Monsanto.

The court documents show that officials from Bayer will be allowed to inspect the closed BHS buildings from February 13 through February 17. The buildings can then be “altered” starting on February 18.

Last month, attorneys for Bayer asked a judge to delay the demolition. The company wants to preserve potential evidence in lawsuits over the PCB chemical contamination that closed the school in September 2020.

Since the closure, Burlington High School students have attended class in the former Macy’s department store downtown. They’re expected to move back to Institute Road in 2025 once a new high school is built there. Voters approved a bond in November for up to $165 million to pay for the project.