Several Queen City departments presented their forecasted 2023 budgets to the city council on Monday evening. Some departments included the Burlington International Airport and the Burlington Parks, Recreation and Waterfront.

The Burlington Parks, Recreation and Waterfront expects to see revenue numbers jump from this year to their forecasted 2023 budget. Leaders point to the Canadian border reopening as a sign for optimism. In 2018, it found that one third of campground visitors came from Canada. More than half of Waterfront visitors were also Canadians.

The Burlington International Airport is optimistic as well. For the past several years, the airport strongly relied on federal money to stay afloat during the pandemic. After needing to use over six million dollars in Stimulus Grant revenue this year, the Airport does not expect to rely that much on stimulus money moving forward.

Acting Director Nic Longo credits the increase they’re seeing in passengers traveling. Longo says he expects this increased activity will increase revenue for the airport.

