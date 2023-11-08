BURLINGTON, VT. – Two weeks after JetBlue announced it will end flights in and out of Patrick Leahy Burlington International Airport early next year, airport officials said Utah-based Breeze Airlines will provide service from the Green Mountain State to Florida.

Starting in January 2024, Breeze will operate two direct flights to Tampa on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Service to Orlando will operate on the same days starting in mid-February 2024.

Passengers can prebook their flights to Florida for $79 each way if booked by November 14th. Tickets would be good until Labor Day next year, with no cancellation fees for switching flight dates.