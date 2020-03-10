Burlington International Airport anticipating fewer flights next month due to coronavirus

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. – Burlington International Airport is anticipating flights will cut back in April to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

United, which runs several routes out of Burlington, has a growing list of suspended routes, but none of them affect Burlington International Airport. Some, however, are impacting smaller airports like Burlington.

Aviation Director Gene Richards said he’s heard from multiple businesses that they’re planning to cut back travel, and expects a drop-off in passengers.

Flight prices from larger airports like Boston are currently low, but Burlington’s remain typical. Richards said it’s because demand is still high.

“Areas that are most affected, in those areas the airlines have taken precaution and cut back to those locations,” Richards said. “If the virus continues to spread, I think you’ll see steps from the airlines in effect to what’s happening around us.”

In New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the executive director of the Port Authority, which oversees Newark, John F. Kennedy and LaGuardia airports, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Burlington International Airport has installed over a dozen additional hand-sanitizer dispensers and urges anyone feeling ill or with a compromised immune system to reconsider flying.