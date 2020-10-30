Burlington International Airport noise mitigation program to be re-launched next year

A new pilot program brings Burlington, South Burlington and Winooski together with Vermont Gas. It should reduce noise at hundreds of homes near Burlington International Airport.

Next year, VGS will provide $550,000 in matching funds for a $4.5 million federal grant. The money should soundproof about 10 to 12 homes, setting the airport up to apply for federal aid to soundproof 50 more homes. Those 50 homes would be done in 2022.

“We are now on a path that should allow thousands of homes in Winooski, Burlington and South Burlington to become quieter, more energy-efficient and more comfortable in the years to come,” Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger said.

The airport’s previous noise mitigation program was in place for 30 years, ending a year ago. This new program could be in place for a decade or more, serving 50 homes or more each year after next year’s initial batch of about a dozen.