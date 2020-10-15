Burlington International Airport partners with Garnet Transport Medicine to offer variety of testing

Your luggage and boarding pass may not be the only items on your travel checklist. Now, it could also include a PCR test, rapid antigen test, or flu test when entering or exiting the Green Mountain State.

This as the Burlington International Airport (BTV) announced the opening of a testing site with Garnet Transport Medicine. The center is adjacent to the Airport, near the cell phone lot.

Ceo of Garnet Ryan Ferris says he’s working with the Health Department and UVM Medical Center to provide quick and reliable results.

Travelers and residents are encouraged to make their appointments online by scanning a QR code displayed inside the airport or by going to their website.

However, these tests are not free. The antigen test ranges between $125 and $150. The PCR test, also known as the golden standard, is $175.

But in the next few weeks, Ferris says your insurance should cover the cost.

“Currently, this is a voluntary out of pocket expense. however, we will provide either invoices or claims for people that are participating in the testing for which they can submit to their insurance for reimbursement,” said Ferris.

BTV’s Director of Aviation Gene Richards says he’s still not encouraging travel. However, he says a safety measure like this could be instrumental in slowing the spread, especially if travelers are coming from new hot spots.

“If you just have one person that we are able to help and it stops that spread that could stop the spread to hundreds,” said Richards.

Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger said people are still traveling to the state, making this testing site another important layer of protection.

“We would hate to see the airport become a significant vector for virus transmission here in Chittenden county. The whole philosophy is to layer more and more protections on top of each other,” said Weinberger.

The testing is open Monday through Friday from 8 to 4 p.m. and the site will offer testing twelve hours a day next week.