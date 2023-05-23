Burlington, VT – As Memorial Day approaches on Monday, airports such as Burlington International Airport are preparing for a bustling summer travel season.

“We’ll go from 400 on a slow day in the fall, to maybe the same day in the summer, anywhere from 900 to 1300 passengers a day,” said TSA Supervisor Devin Hall.

BTV, like many other airports, experiences a surge in activity during the summer season.

“People are out of college. Once the kids are out of school, especially in a state like Vermont where there’s a lot to do in Vermont, the number of travelers increases exponentially,” said Hall.

This summer will mark the airport’s utilization of CT3D scanners, designed to enhance security procedures by expediting the process and reducing wait times in lengthy queues.

“You no longer have to take out your laptop or your 3-1-1 liquids. You can keep all that in your carry on bags,” said TSA New England Spokesperson Dan Velez.

The new summer season comes with new TSA pre-check in rules.

“Parents who have TSA pre-check can now have their 13 to 17-year-old children join them through the TSA pre-check-in line. Before it was only below 12,” said Velez.

TSA has been vigilant in enforcing regulations on travel items, with liquids over 3.4 ounces. Surprisingly, items like peanut butter and toothpaste, which may not be typically perceived as liquids, also fall under the TSA’s classification.

“Because it’s not able to hold a shape, it considered a liquid,” said Hall.

“We don’t confiscate things. We’ll give you some options. You’ll be able to put it in your checked bag, or put it in your car, or to someone not traveling during that day, and the last option is to abandon it to us,” said Hall.

Certain items may not be explicitly prohibited from being brought to the airport, but they undoubtedly leave TSA officials baffled.

“In checked bags, I found a bag that contained nothing but a bowl full of semi cooked hotdog full of clothing and nothing else. In my eight years in TSA, that’s one of the oddest things I’ve found in the bag. They weren’t there but I don’t think I would’ve accepted that,” said Hall.

Officials expect the summer season to last until labor day weekend.

TSA officials recommend always double checking bags before going to the airport and to arrive at least two hours before.