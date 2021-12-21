The Burlington International Airport is looking to build a few new facilities on 10 acres of land in South Burlington.

The project has been in the works for two years. Last week, the airport had a meeting with the Airport Rezoning Task Force, sponsored by the South Burlington Planning Commission. BTV wants the intersection of Airport Parkway and Kirby Road, closest to the airfield for maintenance and administration buildings.

Currently, the land has zoning regulations in place that make the area for residential-use only, but acting Director of Aviation Nic Longo says the airport is working with partners in South Burlington to allow new kinds of construction.

“We’ve looked at multiple sections of the airport through our airport master plan, and identified this one as the most logical for many different types of buildings into our future,” said Longo.

He aims to see construction in the next three years. In addition to this rezoning project, he says renovations and new designs are being made to terminals, taxiways and runways.