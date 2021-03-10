Burlington International Airport sees increase in foot traffic

It was about a year ago when the Burlington International Airport turned into a ghost town. Now with more Vermonters getting vaccinated, that could change.

The CDC is still recommending fully vaccinated people avoid travel, but there has been more foot traffic at the Burlington international airport.

“We were about twelve hundred passengers per week and we have gone up right around two thousand,” Director of Aviation Gene Richards said.

Richards believes this is because more people feel better protected with the vaccine.

“We would highly recommend wearing a mask even if you’re vaccinated there’s still other germs there is still the flu, it’s been a really great year for the flu, we haven’t had it,” Richards said.

The CDC recommends if you do travel, to wash your hands and avoid crowds.

Since the airline industry shut down in some areas, Richards recommends you book your trips now.

“So it gives the airlines more time to get aircraft available, they are trying to hedge right now for summer travel and they want to make sure they have the aircraft available, they don’t want to leave anybody behind,” Richards said.

Richards says before the pandemic the airport saw up to 1,700 people a week and now it’s about 800 a week.

“So the good thing about Vermonters are they follow the rules, you know the governor asked for people to quarantine, and they did, and they didn’t travel,” Richards said.

Richards did catch the travel bug himself, because as soon as he’s vaccinated he plans to take off.

“I think just for the heck of it, I am going to probably fly down to Washington, I have a home in Fort Myers,” Richards said. “I want to certainly check on that, and definitely want to go out to Denver.”