Burlington, VT – Airports across the country are getting ready for what could potentially be the busiest Independence Day travel weekend ever.

The American Automobile Association is projecting more than four million passengers will take to the skies.

Passengers at Burlington International Airport are trying to beat the chaos of crowds that could ensue this weekend.

“I kind of wanted to get out before the madness, before everything got crazy,” said traveler Ethan Sandberg.

“The goal, obviously, is to beat the big rush,” said traveler Sue Brown.

10-year-old Abigail Helnken reaped the benefits of flying early. “There weren’t actually any delays. I thought it’d be delayed like an hour or two,” said former Vermont residents Coryn and Abigail Helnken.

Other travelers weren’t so lucky, and unfortunately experienced delays.

“Their initial flight was delayed three hours out of Denver, and we had a few minutes. We had to run to JFK, just make it,” said Retired Pilot Jim Kennedy.

Brown had been in the sky for more than a day before arriving in Vermont Friday morning.

“I left 3:30 a.m. on Thursday morning. It has been quite trying, but I’ve met some really interested people,” said Brown.

For travelers like the Helnkens, seeing family makes the long journey worth it.

“My favorite part about Vermont is hanging out with my cousins and like catching frogs in the stream you can go outdoors with your dogs and be out in the wilderness,” said the Helnkens.

Kennedy used to fly out of BTV and says although July 4th weekend is a busy one, it’s not as hectic as other holiday weekends throughout the year.

“The most busy holiday there is the Monday after thanksgiving and that’s insane,” said Kennedy.

Kennedy says a lot has changed since he started flying planes out of Burlington and Plattsburgh in the 80’s.

“This airport had an outside parking lot. That was sufficient. Then they built a parking garage and then they put an additional parking garage and that’s always full,” said Kennedy.

BTV is projecting close to 5,000 passengers to fly in and out of the airport daily for much of this weekend and next week.

“Thursdays and Fridays are very busy, today’s going to be busy. Saturday and Sunday we’ll actually drop down a little bit, and then we’ll pick up more traffic Tuesday and Wednesday of next week,” said BTV’s Director of Aviation Nic Longo.

Longo says this Independence Day weekend strongly resembles 2019 before the pandemic.

Airport employees recommend passengers arrive at least two hours before take-off.