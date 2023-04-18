Burlington, VT – On Tuesday morning, the Flynn Center announced the lineup of the 40th Burlington Discover Jazz Festival, including both nationally recognized and celebrated local artists.

The Burlington community celebrates the jazz festival, honoring the historic art form of jazz music with shows on the Burlington Waterfront, the top of Church Street, and the Flynn Main Stage.

Board members and artists joined at the Flynn Center to announce some headliners set to perform June 7th to 11th, 2023.

“We have a deep, deep cultural commitment to jazz in this community, and it continues today,” said jazz festival board member, Leslie McCrorey Wells.

2023 Grammy winner Samara Joy will kickoff the festival opening night with singer-songwriter Samora Pinderhughes.

Other artists include Mike Gordon, Dave Grippo, and Joe Moore who played the first festival in 1984.

Local artist Myra Flynn will be making her main stage debut with her show “The Roar of the Queen.”

“I’m here to roar, so this album is that roar. This show is that roar. I have found my voice and I’m so excited to share it with you all,” said Flynn.

This year’s festival curator is Lakecia Benjamin, a saxophonist, educator, and leader of her band “Phoenix”.

“I want to portray unity. I want to portray that we’re all together. We’re all one big nation, and we’re coming together to celebrate live music. If I can bring my community and draw people from all over the United States to come here and show people what a rich culture this is, then I have done my job,” said Benjamin.

Benjamin is excited to dive into the roots of jazz and hopes to help the community explore the genre.

“The Jazz Festival celebrates a historically Black art form that brings together artists with diverse backgrounds, styles, voices, and perspectives,” said Ferene Paris Meyer, founder of All Heart Inspirations.

McCrorey Wells notes to prepare for the festival early, as people from across the country join Burlingtonians in their love of jazz.