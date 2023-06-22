A round of mass evictions from Vermont’s pandemic-era hotel housing program took place on June 1. On that same day, the City of Burlington and the Chittenden County Homeless Alliance asked for the program’s second deadline, July 1, to be extended.

“Our advocacy, from my perspective and from the perspective of others, really modeled this more recent legislation of this week around that specific proposal that we submitted,” Sarah Russell of Burlington’s Community & Economic Development Office said. “Instead of implementing that specifically in Chittenden County, (it) actually spread that statewide.”

About 1,200 households now have an extension until next April if they meet several conditions. Those conditions include paying a portion of the hotel room costs and continuing to search for alternative housing.

Russell says the city also recently applied for funding to operate the Elmwood Avenue shelter pod community. The request was worth nearly $1.4 million, and the Queen City sent it to the Housing Opportunity Grant Program within the Vermont Department of Children & Families.

“The budget that they proposed back to us was about $200,000 under we need to operate,” Russell said. “There will need to — we are in negotiations with them. We haven’t settled on a firm amount; I have a meeting with them on Monday.”

The city has set aside money from the American Rescue Plan for the shelter pods, and that money will likely bridge that funding gap. However, Russell believes this is emblematic of the state not funding shelters appropriately.

“Or level funding, year after year after year after year, and still saying ‘oh, we need more people to take on emergency shelter’,” she said. “But when you can’t get 100% of what you need to operate an emergency shelter, who in their right mind would take that on?”

Ward 1 City Councilor Zoraya Hightower expressed frustration Thursday night with several different levels of government. She included the level at which she herself serves.

“I just feel like, by passing the budget that we’re about to pass, we’re saying we just think all of the (other) things we’re doing (are) more important than housing these folks in our community who have no other — who are afraid to go to sleep at night in a tent,” Hightower said.

The City Council’s Community Development & Neighborhood Revitalization Committee also discussed a wide range of other subjects related to shelter. However, it won’t meet again for nearly a month. Its meetings are shifting to the third Tuesday of each month, and the next such date on the calendar is July 18.