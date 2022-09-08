Last year, Burlington experienced its first city-wide property appraisal since 2005. It left hundreds of homeowners with massive tax bills and led to widespread complaints.

State officials forced the city’s hand. They found in July 2018 that the real estate on Burlington’s tax rolls was valued too far below what it was worth in a fair market. They ordered a re-assessment of all of it to ensure the Queen City was paying its share into the state education fund.

Many homeowners complained last year that Burlington officials downplayed how drastically the re-assessment would affect their tax bills. There were also accusations that Tyler Technologies, the Texas-based consulting firm hired to perform the assessment, made calculations that were riddled with mistakes.

More than a thousand homeowners appealed their re-assessments; the city denied most of the appeals. Last November, the City Council created a special committee to hear public testimony about the process so that the mistakes won’t be repeated.

“I think that there was a feeling that people didn’t know to appeal their valuation until after the tax bill came out,” committee member Alan Bjerke said. “People don’t pay as much attention to the setting of the value.”

The Reappraisal Committee’s next meeting is at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 22 at City Hall.