Burlington, VT – The City of Burlington is falling behind on some of its goals towards becoming a net zero city, but is making advancements in many areas.

Mayor Miro Weinberger and members of the Burlington Electric Department and Carshare Vermont met Tuesday to go over marks the city is either achieving or has not yet reached.

These goals have to do with reducing gasoline and natural gas use and implementing renewable energy sources.

“Through innovation and action, we can realize, here, at the local level, progress towards a greener, safer, more just, and vibrant future,” said Weinberger.

The Mayor announced the city is ahead of its goal when it comes to reducing use of gasoline and diesel but isn’t quite reaching the mark when it comes to eliminating natural gas usage.

Burlington Electric Department General Manager Darren Springer says the city is working its way back up.

“We are seeing more EVs and plug-in hybrids being registered in Burlington. We are incentivizing more of those vehicles through Burlington Electric. We are seeing fewer car registrations in Burlington relative to prior years, so there are less Burlingtonians who are owning a vehicle,” said Springer.

Those who don’t own a car have access to Carshare Vermont, and Executive Director Annie Bourbon says many members come from a one or zero-car household.

“If we can make more of those vehicles electric, we are further reducing emissions, but we’re also ensuring that folks who may not otherwise be able to access an EV can experience them and participate in this important transition,” said Bourbon.

On this year’s Town Meeting Day, Weinberger says Burlington voters took a strong stance on climate action and passed the first carbon pollution impact fee in the state. The Mayor touted “green” incentives Burlingtonians are offered to make the switch to electric.

“From the start of this effort, from the writing of the road map, we believe that we need to do more than simply offer these incentives. We, in parallel, have sought as a city new regulatory authority, and passed new ordinances aimed at reducing fossil fuel use for building heat, which is the biggest single driver of Burlington’s carbon emissions,” said Weinberger.

Weinberger said this is both a municipality goal and community goal, with BED working to improve the grid so the city can handle a boom in electrification.