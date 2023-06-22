BURLINGTON, Vermont – A man in Burlington was arrested Thursday in connection to a scary encounter on Shelburne Road.

Police say 37-year-old Jeffrey Leduc attacked the owner of a car and their passenger, then stole the vehicle. Leduc was arrested and jailed. He faces charges of aggravated assault and violation of conditions of release.

This isn’t Leduc’s first run-in with officers. The Burlington Police Department says his criminal record shows 13 felony charges with eight convictions and 28 misdemeanor charges with 20 convictions.

If you know anything else about this investigation, you are asked to call police.