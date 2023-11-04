A Burlington man is due in court on Monday afternoon after a reported police chase in a stolen car that stretched for more than 11 miles and left a Vermont State Police trooper injured.

VSP says Robert Eley, 40, was spotted in Swanton shortly before 10:30 Saturday morning driving a car that had been reported stolen in Burlington Friday night. Police say they found the car parked at the Swanton Plaza just off of Interstate 89. Eley is accused of trying to flee onto I-89 South. Authorities say a Swanton Police Department officer tried to slow him down on the interstate by using spike strips on the vehicle’s tires.

Eley reportedly left the highway in St. Albans Town; police accuse him of injuring a VSP trooper by crashing into their marked cruiser on Main Street. The pursuit continued into St. Albans City, where investigators say it ended when Eley crashed into a parked truck on Fairfield Street near Lincoln Avenue. Police took him into custody without further incident.

Eley is being held without bail at Northwest State Correctional in St. Albans Town. He’s awaiting arraignment for gross negligent operation, leaving the scene of an accident, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, grand larceny and attempting to elude police.