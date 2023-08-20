A Burlington man is scheduled to appear in court on Monday after being arrested for allegedly robbing another man at knifepoint on Saturday.

The Burlington Police Department was called to the intersection of Bank Street and Pine Street just before 11:00 a.m. on several reports of a robbery in progress. Officers found Ezra Dillion, 32, near the intersection of Cherry Street and Battery Street. He reportedly matched witness descriptions of the suspect.

Dillion ran away when they approached him; police say they recovered a knife that he threw away as he ran. Investigators arrested him at the Cherry Street parking garage, reportedly recovering the money that they accuse him of stealing.

Dillion is charged with assault and robbery.