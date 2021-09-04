Burlington man arrested for grand larceny from armored car at University Mall

Marlon Taylor, Jr.; 27, of Burlington is awaiting arraignment. (Surveillance photo courtesy South Burlington Police)

A Burlington man is scheduled to go to court right after the long Labor Day holiday weekend. He’s been arrested for grand larceny after being accused of stealing money from an armored car.

In an email, the South Burlington Police Department wrote that Marlon Taylor, Jr.; 27, has been caught. The Burlington Police took him into custody at about 4:00 p.m. Friday.

Investigators accuse Taylor of stealing an undisclosed amount of cash at about 11:00 a.m. Tuesday out of an armored car at the University Mall in South Burlington. The picture shown here is a surveillance camera image police released shortly after the incident.

Taylor is being held on $40,000 bail. As of Saturday night, he was at Northwest State Correctional in St. Albans Town.

