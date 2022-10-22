Burlington, VT — On Saturday morning, police were notified of multiple car break-ins that occurred overnight. There were a total of 5 victims, four in Jericho and one in the South Burlington area.

Police discovered that one of the stolen credit cards had been used in Burlington to rent a hotel room. There, officers located Mike Thompson, 39, of Burlington, staying in the room under a victim’s name. Thompson was arrested and later released on citation to appear in court.

Police were able to locate and recover many of the stolen items. Anyone who may have been a victim of the overnight thefts or witnessed them are asked to contact Vermont State Police Williston Barracks.