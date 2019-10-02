Burlington man arrested for selling fatal dose of fentanyl

A Burlington man has been arrested in connection to the drug-overdose death of a St. Alban’s man in May.

Police say Shawn A. Cochran, 28, sold fentanyl-laced pills to 33-year-old Donald Stevens III, who was found dead by police in St Albans City on May 5, 2019.

At the time, Cochran was on court ordered conditions of release that prohibited him from possessing controlled substances without a prescription. He faces charges of dispensing or selling a regulated drug with death resulting, as well as violations of his conditions of release.