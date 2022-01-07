Burlington, VT — 34-year-old Rasean Marajah of Burlington, has been arrested for sexually abusing a 9-year-old female juvenile in 2018.

Although the incident occurred in 2018, the case was referred to the Chittenden Unit for Special Investigations on December 23, 2021 by the Essex Police Department and the Vermont Department of Children & Families.

Marajah was arrested on Tuesday and arraigned the following day. He has been given Pretrial Conditions of Release but is still in custody as he has not accepted the conditions.

Marajah has been criminally convicted in several states and has several violent felony convictions in New York.