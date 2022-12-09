Burlington, VT – Police have arrested a Burlington man for allegedly stabbing to death a 23-year-old man at a downtown restaurant last weekend.

Von Simmonds, 40, of Burlington pleaded not guilty second-degree murder at his arraignment in Burlington on Friday.

Von Simmonds at his arraignment in Chittenden County Criminal Court Friday, Dec. 9

Simmonds is charged with killing Abubakar Sharrif early Sunday inside Piesanos Restaurant on Main Street in Burlington.

According to a police affidavit, Simmonds was among two groups of men who got into a fight around 3 a.m. Police say surveillance video shows Sharrif getting in between the two groups in an effort to break up the fight.

Officers say Simmonds went behind the counter and grabbed Shariff before stabbing him. Shariff was stabbed through the lung and heart and died at the hospital.

Simmonds was arrested Thursday at ANEW Place, a transitional housing shelter in Burlington’s Old North End.

He is being held at Northwest State Correctional Facility without bail pending further hearings.