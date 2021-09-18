Burlington man charged with assaulting cop at UVM Medical Center

A Burlington man who has had frequent encounters with law enforcement this month is due to appear in court in January on several charges, including assaulting a police officer.

According to a Saturday evening email from Acting Burlington Police Chief Jon Murad, the suspect is Nassor Debique, 45. Just after midnight Saturday morning, officers arrested Debique, 45, for alleged trespassing at Mr. Mike’s Pizza on Main Street.

He’d been hurt in a fight with someone else earlier in the night, so police brought him to UVM Medical Center for treatment. While there, Debique is accused of assaulting an officer with an unspecified bodily fluid. He’s also charged with violating the conditions of his release from a prior arrest.

Murad wrote that in just the last ten days, Debique has reportedly had 19 encounters with law enforcement and has been arrested five different times. The acting chief also noted that Friday was the fifth consecutive night on which the department received complaints of alleged crimes or disorderly acts on Debique’s part.