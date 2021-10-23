Burlington man charged with vandalizing two social service agencies on consecutive days

Patrick Cristaldi, 34, has been arrested twice in as many days for vandalism. He’s also charged with assault related to the second incident. (Photo courtesy Burlington Police)

A Burlington man is scheduled to appear in court on Monday after being arrested twice in as many days on charges of vandalizing a social service agency in the Queen City.

According to the Burlington Police, the second of the two incidents has led to a felony aggravated assault charge against Patrick Cristaldi, 34. Investigators wrote that he admitted to throwing a rock through two different windows at the Committee On Temporary Shelter office on North Avenue just after 9:30 a.m. Saturday, injuring a COTS employee in the process.

Cristaldi was also arrested on Friday for smashing in the office door at the Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity on South Champlain Street that morning and slashing tires of cars parked near CVOEO. Prior to these two incidents, he was already facing charges in connection with other Burlington vandalism incidents from last month.

Cristaldo was being held at Northwest State Correctional in St. Albans Town on $2,500 bail Saturday night.