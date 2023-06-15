A Burlington man got to try his buzzer hand on Thursday night’s episode of “Jeopardy!”.

Friends and family of Kiran MacCormick held a watch party for him in South Burlington Thursday evening. He teaches math at Champlain Valley Union High School in Hinesburg, and he’s harbored a passion for knowledge for most of his life.

“When I was really little, my mother gave me this great book about presidents and I was just enthralled with it,” MacCormick said. “My neighbors gave me a world atlas, and I loved geography, so that sort of turned into the Geography Bee in middle school and Scholars’ Bowl in high school.”

Like many “Jeopardy!” contestants, he tried for years to get on the show before finally making an appearance. Even his now-successful attempt took years: the effort began in early 2020 at just about the same moment that the COVID-19 pandemic began. The late Alex Trebek was still the program’s host at the time.

“I actually didn’t have my audition until mid-2021,” he said. “Once you’re in the player pool, they might call you sometime in the next couple of years, and I had honestly forgotten about it. Out of the blue, they were like, ‘hey, can we confirm your information?’.”

MacCormick traveled to Culver City, California in the first week of April for his appearance, so he had to keep the outcome a secret for well over two months. He says the people from whom it was most difficult to keep the secret were probably other teachers at CVU and students at the school who knew he was in the contestant pool.

“FrequentIy I get asked (by students), ‘when are you going to be on Jeopardy!’? When are you going to be on ‘Jeopardy!’?’,” he said. “So I really had to keep it from them — but of course, some of my colleagues had to know that I was going to be away for a few days.”

MacCormick played a competitive game; he was vying for the lead at one point in the Double Jeopardy! round. However, he ultimately finished third, taking home a consolation prize of $1,000.

“All of the contestants that get to this stage, to get to be on the ‘Jeopardy!’ stage to play the game, are very, very knowledgeable people who are comfortable playing ‘Jeopardy!’,” MacCormick said. “Sometimes, the outcome just comes down to what questions you get and who you’re up against.”

Once or twice a week, MacCormick tests his wits in local pub trivia games. Rachel Winer, a two-day “Jeopardy!” champion in 2011 and a former Burlington High School Scholars’ Bowl teammate of his, occasionally joins him to play in them.