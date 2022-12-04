Detective from the Burlington Police Department are speaking with witnesses and gathering other evidence after the Queen City’s fifth homicide of the year.

Acting Chief Jon Murad wrote in a Sunday email that calls came in just after 3:00 a.m. about a reported assault at Piesanos Restaurant on Main Street. When officers arrived, they found Abubakar Sharrif, 23, of Burlington severely injured and bleeding profusely from what appeared to be stab wounds. Chief Murad wrote that Sharrif died at UVM Medical Center.

No suspects have been identified yet. Murad is asking anyone who might know more about what happened to come forward.