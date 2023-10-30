A 21-year-old man faces attempted murder charges after police say he stabbed a person in the chest during an altercation early Saturday in Burlington’s Old North End.

Police sat Nathan Oster of Burlington fled the scene on Riverside Avenue before officers arrived shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday. Officers located his vehicle about 90 minutes later.

Just before 4 a.m., Oster was found and taken into custody with the help of the Milton Police Department. He was transported to the Burlington Police Department and is scheduled to be arraigned Monday.

The victim was treated at the scene by the Burlington Fire Department before being taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center. They have since been released.

Police say they continue to investigate and no other details were available. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at (802) 658-2704.