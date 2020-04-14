Burlington man hospitalized after unintentional self-inflicted gunshot wound

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BURLINGTON, Vt. – A man was hospitalized Monday night after he unintentionally fired a gun and injured his leg, according to police.

Officers arrived just before 9 pm and ‘found numerous neighbors surrounding a heavily bleeding male.’

Police Officer Joe Congdon applied a tourniquet, an act that is believed to have likely saved the man’s life.

Police say an investigation and statements from the victim determined the gunshot wound was unintentionally self-inflicted.

The incident was not related to an intentional shooting and attempted homicide in Burlington’s Old North End earlier on Monday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest Coronavirus Headlines

More Coronavirus

SkyTracker Weather Blog

More SkyTracker Blog