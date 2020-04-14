Burlington man hospitalized after unintentional self-inflicted gunshot wound

BURLINGTON, Vt. – A man was hospitalized Monday night after he unintentionally fired a gun and injured his leg, according to police.

Officers arrived just before 9 pm and ‘found numerous neighbors surrounding a heavily bleeding male.’

Police Officer Joe Congdon applied a tourniquet, an act that is believed to have likely saved the man’s life.

Police say an investigation and statements from the victim determined the gunshot wound was unintentionally self-inflicted.

The incident was not related to an intentional shooting and attempted homicide in Burlington’s Old North End earlier on Monday.