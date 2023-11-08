BURLINGTON, VT. – The United States Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday that Eric Edson, 52, of Burlington pleaded not guilty a federal robbery charge in district court.

According to court records, police say that on August 24th, Edson attempted to leave Sierra Trading Post in Burlington with unpaid items. When a store employee attempted to get Edson to return the items, police say he threatened the employee, and allegedly partially pulled out what appeared to be a firearm from his sweatshirt pocket.

Police say that Edson then ran to a vehicle and drove away. Edson was allegedly found several times, including in a vehicle that matched the description of his, a sailboat, and ultimately a kayak, before being apprehended on September 7th.

Edson remains in custody, pending trial. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison.