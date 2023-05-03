Burlington, VT– Summer markets are a staple in the Queen City, but after last year’s concerns over the locations of the Burlington Farmers Market and the city’s ‘BTV MKT,’ the venues have been set for this coming summer.

The Farmers Market will remain on Pine Street, and BTV MKT will set up at City Hall Park.

A year ago, the Burlington Farmers Market was expanded to include a new art and vendor-focused market, but not without moving into the desirable location in the heart of Burlington, leaving the Farmers Market to stay on Pine St. But the directors of the respective markets say tensions have since been resolved, and they’re both excited to share their goods.

“In our view it’s not an ‘either, or.’ For us, it’s ‘the more the merrier,'” says Kara Alnasrawi, the Director of Business and Workforce Development for the City of Burlington, which includes the Church Street Marketplace.

“We have open communication with the City of Burlington, we’re not going anywhere, we are the Burlington Farmers Market, so we’re always going to be working with the City of Burlington,” says Sarah Coon, the Board Director of the Burlington Farmers Market.

2019 City Hall Park renovations moved the Farmers Market to South End’s Pine St. But when the park was ready for a market to return in 2022, BTV MKT was created.

“It keeps activity downtown, and it keeps visitors coming in. Burlington City Arts is there to support our local artist community, we see this as an incubator project for small businesses,” notes Alnasrawi.

The pro-small business market is for artists, makers, and food producers, and Alnasrawi notes it doesn’t sell produce, as the Farmers Market does. The newer market aligns in values with the beloved market, which last year wanted safety and logistical concerns to be addressed before coming back. But Coon believes Pine St works better logistically.

“The lot on Pine St and the location really suits our needs in the best possible way. Pine St has been such an awesome spot, our neighbors have been so welcoming, and the park location just has a lot more challenges right now,” says Coon.

“If they did ever choose to return to City Hall Park, I think there’s ways to fit both markets in,” adds Alnasrawi.

BTV MKT opens Saturday, June 3rd, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will run weekly through September 30th. The Farmers Market starts Saturday, May 13th, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday through the end of October, rain or shine.

“We’ve got farmers, we’ve got amazing artisans, we’ve got really incredible food producers. What is really special about our market is that we’re a producers-only market, so when you’re talking to a vendor at the farmers market, you’re talking to the person who’s making your food,” says Coon.

She adds she’s not sure where the Farmers Market’s permanent home will be yet, but says currently, Pine St is convenient, as thousands of people are anticipated at both markets.