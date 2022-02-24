Burlington, VT — Due to the declining COVID cases, the Burlington mask mandate will expire as City Council unanimously voted to lift it. Starting on March 3, people will not be required to wear a mask when entering public buildings, something that local business owners are glad to hear.

“I heard that happy news and I’ll be thrilled as can be to see people’s smiling faces again,” said Mark Bouchett, co-owner of Homeport.

Jon Littleton, General Manager of Gaku Ramen shared, “We’re pretty excited, we are really excited to get masks off and get back to giving people the proper hospitality, the warm greetings and happy smiles when they walk through the doors.”

While masks will still be optional, both Homeport and Gaku Ramen will not require masks for customers or workers.

“We’re not going to enforce any mask mandates for our employees,” said Littleton. “They’re more than welcome to still wear one if they want, that’s their right but we won’t require masks or vaccination status.”

Littleton also believes that the lifting of the mask mandate will mean more business. “People were a little hesitant to come through the doors. They didn’t know, do we require vaccination proof, do we have to wear masks?”

City Council says the drop in cases was the main factor behind making the move and they hope it will help small businesses. “Taking this down will encourage people to get out and to make sure that our businesses are strong by supporting them and by showing up dining and shopping, etc.”

Business owners shared that they haven’t had trouble with people wearing masks and they trust the judgement of the City Council.

“I am pleased that the Mayor and City Council feel comfortable that we’re in good enough shape that they can lift that,” said Bouchett. “If you’re concerned, you can wear a mask. If a store is concerned, they can wear masks. But those of us who have staff who are fully vaccinated and all in good shape and don’t have underlying conditions can allow people to shop at our stores without masks.”

Bouchett says they will continue to have masks available at the store for those who want them and hopes that people will be comfortable to come out to the stores. “I recommend that people who because of COVID or for any other reason to come out and take advantage of their beautiful downtown, that now’s a good time to do that.”

Mayor Miro Weinberger is scheduled to provide an update on the mask mandate and COVID response on Friday at 10 am. City Council members say that they will revisit the decision if cases begin to go back up.