Burlington, VT – Burlington’s acting police chief may soon have his interim designation removed, as the city’s mayor passionately advocated for the former Harvard graduate during a press conference held on the steps of City Hall on Thursday.

Mayor Miro Weinberger, in January 2022, urged the council to officially appoint Acting Chief Jon Murad as the city’s police chief. However, the council’s vote resulted in rejection with a split decision of 6-6. Progressives within the council expressed their strong opposition to his candidacy.

Weinberger announced on Thursday his intention to make another attempt at securing Murad’s confirmation, as he plans to approach the city council again.

“Our city needs and deserves a strong reliable leader in our police department,” said Weinberger.

Weinberger has formally requested the Burlington City Council to officially designate Acting Police Chief Jon Murad as the permanent head of the Burlington Police Department for a second term. This move aims to solidify Chief Murad as the long-term solution for the city’s law enforcement leadership.

“The day he has stepped into office, he has faced tests with little precedent,” said Weinberger.

Jon Murad has overseen a sharp rise in gunfire incidents and homelessness after he took leadership in 2020.

Murad’s force was nearly cut in half by the council that would spark an evolution in policing practices, and to address racial and economic disparities.

With council approval, the department is growing once again, but with new practices such as instituting social workers on the force to respond to non-violent calls.

“I believe that this city is getting a lot of it right, and for the past three years it has been my privilege to try to be part of that,” said Murad.

Progressives in the Queen City have long voiced their frustrations with Murad.

“What I think there has been a resistance from the chief on is advocating for these alternatives, these non-police responses. Whether we’re talking about the crisis response team or overdose prevention centers,” said Councilor Joe Magee of Ward 3.

In Magee’s view, Murad hasn’t been receptive to increased mental health resources for struggling Burlington residents.

An incident that took place almost a year ago was brought up by Magee, involving Murad, who was reportedly seen pressuring doctors at the UVM Medical Center to speak with a victim. The incident was initially reported by Seven Days.

Following the incident, Murad issued an apology to the doctors involved and instructed his staff to adhere to the hospital’s protocols moving forward.

“We’ve created new methods around social services issues. New officers responding to certain quality of life issues. We are however, understaffed,” said Murad.

Both Weinberger and South District Councilor Joan Shannon, think Queen City voters have made their voices heard on the matter.

“People are still working here because of their faith in him,” said Shannon.

“This is what we need to move forward, and for the system to function, and to properly preserve public safety,” said Weinberger.

Weinberger made no comment on whether he thinks Murad has the votes for an appointment this time around.

A resolution regarding Murad’s situation is expected to be reached next week, with an official decision anticipated to be made during the upcoming June 5th meeting.