Burlington Mayor announces newly completed section of bike path

In Burlington, biking is year-round!

Mayor Miro Weinberger announces the completion of a new section in Burlington’s 8-mile bike path, stretching from Roundhouse Park to Oakledge Park.

“It’s the largest parks rehabilitation project in the city’s history,” said Weinberger.

The $16 million project began in 2014, and Mayor Weinberger says the finish line is in sight. So far, seven of the eight miles are complete.

“In 2021, we’ll do the final mile through Oakledge park,” said Weinberger.

Jon Adams-Kollitz, Project Coordinator with Burlington Parks, Rec, and Waterfront says last year’s massive Halloween rainstorm delayed construction.

“We could have finished this a year ago were it not for a huge storm that we had on Halloween evening, where the water came up, and we essentially had to vacate the site,” said Adams-Kollitz.

He says the newly-reopened path, which stretches almost a quarter mile, was the most intensive section to construct.

“This bike path is a gem and I think that I’m not the only one that recognizes it,” said Adams-Kollitz.

In fact, many people were enjoying the path Tuesday. Mayor Weinberger says in the coming weeks, half of the path will be plowed to also accommodate walkers and skiers.

“It’s very satisfying that after years of effort and planning and fundraising to be rounding the corner the home stretch here and the end in sight,” said Weinberger.

The bike path is part a larger effort to improve the city’s infrastructure. Mayor Weinberger says he’s grateful to have the support of institutions, donors, and voters who helped make it possible.