Construction of 49-unit apartment project gets underway in Burlington

Mayor Miro Weinberg helped break ground Tuesday on a 49-unit apartment project in downtown Burlington

“Any time housing gets built in Burlington, I am very excited about it,” Weinberger said. “We have a housing crisis. It’s been a slow building crisis for decades.”

Doug Nedde, owner of Nedde Real Estate, said “The Nest” at Pine and Bank streets will set aside ten units for low-income families. “This location people can live here and they can walk to work,” Nedde said. “They can bike to work and take the bus system.”

Weinberger estimated that fewer than 20 apartment units have been constructed in Burlington in the last 10-12 years. He said that has contributed to the current crisis in affordable housing.

“My belief is that a lot of that supply issue is a self-inflicted problem,” Weinberger said. “Local zoning laws have made it harder and harder to build here in and in Chittenden County more broadly.”

The mayor said he is excited for what the new project means for the future of the downtown.

“To me it’s an indication that these forms we have been chipping away at for ten years are working and hopefully this is a sign for more housing to come,” Weinberger said.

Completion is scheduled for late fall 2022.