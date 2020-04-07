Burlington mayor delivers State of the City address

BURLINGTON, Vt. – Mayor Miro Weinberger delivered the annual State of the City address via an online conference call in his office on Monday.

It was focused solely on the COVID-19 pandemic, and Weinberger outlined current relief efforts the city is involved in while discussing economic strategy for the months ahead.

“We believe we are approaching the crest of the public health emergency,” Weinberger said. “We know that the number of deaths is very likely to rise.”

Weinberger noted that efforts to ‘flatten the curve’ and stay within the capacity of the health care system appear to be working.

He also detailed three relief initiatives the City of Burlington has underway.

The first is an effort to get masks to the community. Currently, the city is sending masks to essential workers at grocery stores, food shelves and other businesses. Weinberger and the city now plan to scale up the effort.

“We will continue to work with partners to scale our production to create tens of thousands of masks by May 1,” Weinberger said.

Weinberger also highlighted Superior Court Judge Helen Toor’s decision to stop all evictions and foreclosures in Chittenden County for 90 days.

“I also testified to state legislators on this issue and they are moving forward with a bill to solidify these precautions,” Weinberger said.

The final initiative is a $20 million plan to allow property taxpayers two additional months to make their June quarterly property tax payment without incurring penalties or interest. It was presented to city council Monday.

As a result of the COVID-19 outbreak’s financial impacts, Weinberger said prior city goals will need to be delayed or let go of.

“We are anticipating a revenue shortfall of $5 million in the fourth quarter of this fiscal year alone, and even larger losses in 2021,” Weinberger said.

A first phase of a COVID-19 Emergency City Financial Plan will be sent to city council by the end of April in order to detail what the city might have to do.

Three new city councilors were also sworn in on Monday – Sarah Carpenter (D), Jane Stromberg (P) and Zoraya Hightower (P). Hightower is the first woman of color ever elected to Burlington City Council.