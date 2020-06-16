Burlington mayor details city’s 2021 budget, includes $1.1 million funding cut for police department

BURLINGTON, Vt. – Mayor Miro Weinberger detailed the city’s 2021 budget on Monday, which would include $1.1 million in expense cuts for the Burlington Police Department and a funding increase for social services.

It would be a 10.2 percent drop in the police department’s overall budget, and would decrease its maximum number of officers from 105 to 93. Parking enforcement would also be shifted over to the Department of Public Works.

$300,000 in budget cuts will be put toward a new fund for racial equity and police transformation. The remaining $800,000 will go toward reducing the deficit.

There will be a study in consultation with the Burlington Police Commission to see if there are other longterm changes that could be feasible.

“That study would give us the ability to evaluate in next year’s budget process the feasibility of making some, all, or more of these cuts permanent based on hard metrics,” Mayor Weinberger said. “I’m also thinking its important this study evaluate police department culture and the degree to which it does or doesn’t align with Burlington’s values.”

The funding set aside to boost racial equity and police transformation efforts will be used to create a second position in the Office of Racial Equity, Inclusion and Belonging. It will also expand social services in an attempt to shift mental health calls from police to social service professionals.

Under this budget, the city would have an action plan in partnership with the Howard Center by July 15 that would likely include more funding for what Weinberger called ‘chronically underfunded’ social services. He stressed that other funding sources will need to come into play as well.

“It can’t just be city dollars that are funding this,” Mayor Weinberger said. “It never has been that way, generally local dollars are only used for social services in a very limited way. I’m willing to push the envelope on that and make some additional investments that haven’t typically been seen as local investments given the urgency of this moment and need for transformation.”

The budget was slated for discussion at Monday’s City Council meeting, but hundreds of residents called to weigh in during public forum, using most of the meeting’s time. The strong showing of engagement follows similar efforts at last week’s Board of Finance and Police Commission meetings.

Although the 2021 budget gives more funding to social services and attempts to address other concerns laid out at those meetings, an overwhelming majority of residents called on the city to do more.

“Taxpayers are paying millions of dollars that could be going to education, cleaning up the water, all kinds of social services, and instead are paying for the violence of the police,” said Jabari Jones.

“We cannot tolerate officers who constantly see civilians, especially people of color, as a threat to society and therefore enforce police brutality,” said Fabiola Mujomba.

City Council President Max Tracy said that at one point, 967 people were waiting to speak during the public forum.

When the budget process started in late April, the city was facing a shortfall of roughly $10 million, which was attributed to the economic disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Still, the budget seeks to maintain core city services. It will not implement new taxes that voters approved in March because of the dire financial situation many residents are in.

The new initiatives listed in the budget are limited to racial equity, the coronavirus pandemic and the climate emergency.

In addition to unveiling the 2021 budget on Monday, Weinberger also announced several mayoral actions to advance racial equity and public safety.

He’s expected to declare that racism is a public health emergency, which will include new resources and partnerships to address it.

He also called for transformation at the Vermont Police Academy to make it a progressive institution directly accountable to the Governor.